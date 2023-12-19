Snoop Dogg has been a constant embodiment of the West Coast spirit throughout his long-standing career. He effortlessly captures the quintessential California vibe in his music, from sunny beach scenes to the laid-back atmosphere of his hometown, Long Beach.

Even as Snoop’s career morphed over the many years, one factor remained steadfast — his deep connection with the West Coast. His sound, lyrics and style are deeply rooted in Los Angeles’ diverse musical history, particularly its funk, soul and gangsta rap traditions.

While the West Coast has been fertile ground for many illustrious hip hop artists, ranging from Ice Cube to Kendrick Lamar, few have encapsulated the true essence of California as well as Snoop has. His lyrics overflow with references to iconic landmarks, distinct culture and the exclusive lifestyle of the West, giving listeners a unique peek into the world he resonates with.

Snoop’s artistry reflects not only his upbringing in Long Beach, California, but also the wider cultural frame of the West Coast. This includes the G-funk movement, a subgenre of West Coast hip hop characterized by its relaxed, funk-infused beats and vivid storytelling.

As a cultural figurehead, Snoop Dogg’s representation of the West Coast hip hop spirit transcends his music. The icon’s laid-back demeanor, unique fashion and magnetic personality resonate with legions of fans on a global scale. Check out 11 lyrics that rep the West below.

1. Who Am I (What’s My Name)?: “From the depths of the sea, back to the block / Snoop Doggy Dogg, Funky as the, the, The D.O.C. / Went solo on that a**, but it’s still the same / Long Beach is the spot where I served my ‘caine.”

This lyric from “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?)” is all about Snoop’s deep connection to his roots on the West Coast. The line, “From the depths of the sea, back to the block,” refers to his journey from the oceanfront of Long Beach, California back to the city streets.

Snoop’s reference to Long Beach alludes to his past involvement in the local drug trade, a reality that has been a cornerstone in his music and persona. The line perfectly captures Snoop’s pride in where he came from and his unapologetic embrace of his past.

2. Gin and Juice: “With so much drama in the LBC / It’s kinda hard bein’ Snoop D-O-double-G.”

In the iconic West Coast anthem “Gin and Juice,” Snoop opens with the line “With so much drama in the L-B-C,” referring to his hometown. This lyric sets the stage for the laid-back yet occasionally turbulent lifestyle that Snoop and his peers experienced in the LBC.

The line “It’s kinda hard bein’ Snoop D-O-double-G” talks about the challenges and pressures that came with the living legend’s status as a prominent figure in the rap game, as well as the constant scrutiny and expectations that he faced. Despite the difficulties, Snoop’s smooth delivery and nonchalant attitude in the song convey a sense of resilience and self-assuredness, characteristic of the West Coast hip hop ethos.

3. Doggy Dogg World: “Y’all n**gas better recognize / And see where I’m comin’ from —It’s still Eastside / Till I die.”

In “Doggy Dogg World,” Snoop is referring to his allegiance to the Eastside of Long Beach with the lyric, “It’s still Eastside till I die.” This line is a nod to the neighborhood where Snoop grew up and a declaration of his unwavering loyalty to his roots. The Eastside of Long Beach holds significant importance in Snoop’s personal and artistic identity, and he’s always finding new ways to reference it in his music. With that proclamation, the veteran emcee is not only talking about his connection to the community that shaped him, but he’s also paying tribute to the larger Eastside culture.

4. Party on the West Coast: “Ain’t no party like a West Coast party / ‘Cause a West Coast party don’t stop.”

In the song “Party on the West Coast,” Snoop celebrates the vibrant and never-ending party culture of the West Coast. These lyrics encapsulate the spirit of the endless nights and unique energy that defines a West Coast function. The lyrics are a perfect representation of the essence of Cali’s party scene, known for its distinct blend of music, fashion and laid-back vibes.

5. Gz and Hustlas: “Eastside, Long Beach, in a ’78 Coupe DeVille / I’m rollin’ with the G-funk, bumpin’ in my s**t and it don’t quit.”

In the track “Gz and Hustlaz,” Snoop Dogg paints a vivid picture of his early life on the Eastside of Long Beach. He talks about his pride in his roots and love for the G-funk sound that he helped popularize.

The reference to cruising in a ’78 Coupe DeVille and bumping G-funk music encapsulates the classic lifestyle that is synonymous with West Coast hip hop culture. Snoop’s smooth delivery and evocative lyrics offer a glimpse into the G-funk movement that defined an era of West Coast music.

6. Cali-California: “So G, it’s me, LBC / The turf by the surf and you can sail with me.”

In “Cali-California,” Snoop invites listeners to join him on a poetic journey through the landscapes and experiences of the city. The lyric “So G, it’s me, LBC / The turf by the surf and you can sail with me” showcases Snoop’s smooth and melodic delivery as he pays homage to his hometown.

The reference to “the turf by the surf” presents images of the beachside city and the unique culture that thrives there. Snoop’s invitation to “sail with me” captures the sense of adventure and camaraderie that defines the West Coast, inviting listeners to join him on a G-funk voyage through the sun-soaked streets and palm-lined beaches of California.

7. Vato: “I was chilling, right around my way / 21 st , Eastside of the beach.”

In “Vato,” Snoop narrates a tense encounter on the streets of Long Beach, California. The line establishes the setting, emphasizing his ties to the Eastside. The song goes into the brutal reality of street life, addressing issues such as violence, territorial disputes and gang culture.

Snoop‘s tale provides insight into the difficulties experienced by those living in low-income neighborhoods, while also demonstrating his devotion to his roots and the experiences that shape his music.

8. Nuthin’ but a “G” Thang: “Compton and Long Beach together, now you know you in trouble.”

In “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang,” Snoop and Dr. Dre join forces to create a West Coast anthem that celebrates the unity between Compton and Long Beach. The lyrics highlight the powerful alliance between these two iconic cities, both of which have played an important role in the progression of West Coast hip hop. The song’s laid-back groove and catchy hook helped to popularize the G-funk sound and solidify the West Coast’s reputation as a hub for innovative and influential music in the world of hip hop.

9. 21 Jumpstreet: “Yeah, King Park was the location / And the bigga G, that was my destination / Lookin’ up to n**gas coming up before me / And LBC into my Eastside homies.”

“21 Jumpstreet” reflects on Snoop’s youth with lyrics about the experiences and influences that shaped him as an artist. The song’s references to “King Park” and the “Eastside homies” emphasize the value of community and the sense of belonging that Snoop discovered in his neighborhood. He shows his unshakable allegiance to the West Coast and the people who helped him rise to fame by acknowledging the impact his Eastside roots had in his development.

10. I Wanna Thank Me: “Used to be out West, but now you hear me / From the LBC around the room, let’s blow this smoke.”

“I Wanna Thank Me” is a mid-tempo track that serves as a tribute to Snoop’s accomplishments, hard work and perseverance throughout his long, distinguished career over the decades. The lyrics once again showcase Snoop’s pride in his roots and his rise to fame. The song serves as a reminder to fans to acknowledge their achievements and believe in themselves no matter what situation they may find themselves in.

11. Tha Shiznit: “I’m servin’ ’em, swervin’ in the coupe / The Lexus flexes from Long Beach to Texas.”

“Tha Shiznit” is an iconic track from Snoop’s debut album, Doggystyle, released in 1993. This song, like many other Snoop tracks, embodies the themes and experiences of his upbringing in Long Beach, California, and provides an insightful glimpse into the world that shaped him as a person. The lyrics are a raw portrayal of the gangsta lifestyle that he was a part of during his youth. The song’s catchy hooks, smooth flow and clever wordplay perfectly capture the essence of West Coast hip hop at the time.