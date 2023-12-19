Snoop Dogg has been a constant embodiment of the West Coast spirit throughout his long-standing career. He effortlessly captures the quintessential California vibe in his music, from sunny beach scenes to the laid-back atmosphere of his hometown, Long Beach.
Even as Snoop’s career morphed over the many years, one factor remained steadfast — his deep connection with the West Coast. His sound, lyrics and style are deeply rooted in Los Angeles’ diverse musical history, particularly its funk, soul and gangsta rap traditions.
While the West Coast has been fertile ground for many illustrious hip hop artists, ranging from Ice Cube to Kendrick Lamar, few have encapsulated the true essence of California as well as Snoop has. His lyrics overflow with references to iconic landmarks, distinct culture and the exclusive lifestyle of the West, giving listeners a unique peek into the world he resonates with.
Snoop’s artistry reflects not only his upbringing in Long Beach, California, but also the wider cultural frame of the West Coast. This includes the G-funk movement, a subgenre of West Coast hip hop characterized by its relaxed, funk-infused beats and vivid storytelling.
As a cultural figurehead, Snoop Dogg’s representation of the West Coast hip hop spirit transcends his music. The icon’s laid-back demeanor, unique fashion and magnetic personality resonate with legions of fans on a global scale. Check out 11 lyrics that rep the West below.
1. Who Am I (What’s My Name)?: “From the depths of the sea, back to the block / Snoop Doggy Dogg, Funky as the, the, The D.O.C. / Went solo on that a**, but it’s still the same / Long Beach is the spot where I served my ‘caine.”
This lyric from “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?)” is all about Snoop’s deep connection to his roots on the West Coast. The line, “From the depths of the sea, back to the block,” refers to his journey from the oceanfront of Long Beach, California back to the city streets.
Snoop’s reference to Long Beach alludes to his past involvement in the local drug trade, a reality that has been a cornerstone in his music and persona. The line perfectly captures Snoop’s pride in where he came from and his unapologetic embrace of his past.
2. Gin and Juice: “With so much drama in the LBC / It’s kinda hard bein’ Snoop D-O-double-G.”
In the iconic West Coast anthem “Gin and Juice,” Snoop opens with the line “With so much drama in the L-B-C,” referring to his hometown. This lyric sets the stage for the laid-back yet occasionally turbulent lifestyle that Snoop and his peers experienced in the LBC.
The line “It’s kinda hard bein’ Snoop D-O-double-G” talks about the challenges and pressures that came with the living legend’s status as a prominent figure in the rap game, as well as the constant scrutiny and expectations that he faced. Despite the difficulties, Snoop’s smooth delivery and nonchalant attitude in the song convey a sense of resilience and self-assuredness, characteristic of the West Coast hip hop ethos.
3. Doggy Dogg World: “Y’all n**gas better recognize / And see where I’m comin’ from —It’s still Eastside / Till I die.”
In “Doggy Dogg World,” Snoop is referring to his allegiance to the Eastside of Long Beach with the lyric, “It’s still Eastside till I die.” This line is a nod to the neighborhood where Snoop grew up and a declaration of his unwavering loyalty to his roots. The Eastside of Long Beach holds significant importance in Snoop’s personal and artistic identity, and he’s always finding new ways to reference it in his music. With that proclamation, the veteran emcee is not only talking about his connection to the community that shaped him, but he’s also paying tribute to the larger Eastside culture.
4. Party on the West Coast: “Ain’t no party like a West Coast party / ‘Cause a West Coast party don’t stop.”
In the song “Party on the West Coast,” Snoop celebrates the vibrant and never-ending party culture of the West Coast. These lyrics encapsulate the spirit of the endless nights and unique energy that defines a West Coast function. The lyrics are a perfect representation of the essence of Cali’s party scene, known for its distinct blend of music, fashion and laid-back vibes.
5. Gz and Hustlas: “Eastside, Long Beach, in a ’78 Coupe DeVille / I’m rollin’ with the G-funk, bumpin’ in my s**t and it don’t quit.”
In the track “Gz and Hustlaz,” Snoop Dogg paints a vivid picture of his early life on the Eastside of Long Beach. He talks about his pride in his roots and love for the G-funk sound that he helped popularize.
The reference to cruising in a ’78 Coupe DeVille and bumping G-funk music encapsulates the classic lifestyle that is synonymous with West Coast hip hop culture. Snoop’s smooth delivery and evocative lyrics offer a glimpse into the G-funk movement that defined an era of West Coast music.
6. Cali-California: “So G, it’s me, LBC / The turf by the surf and you can sail with me.”
In “Cali-California,” Snoop invites listeners to join him on a poetic journey through the landscapes and experiences of the city. The lyric “So G, it’s me, LBC / The turf by the surf and you can sail with me” showcases Snoop’s smooth and melodic delivery as he pays homage to his hometown.
The reference to “the turf by the surf” presents images of the beachside city and the unique culture that thrives there. Snoop’s invitation to “sail with me” captures the sense of adventure and camaraderie that defines the West Coast, inviting listeners to join him on a G-funk voyage through the sun-soaked streets and palm-lined beaches of California.
7. Vato: “I was chilling, right around my way / 21st, Eastside of the beach.”
In “Vato,” Snoop narrates a tense encounter on the streets of Long Beach, California. The line establishes the setting, emphasizing his ties to the Eastside. The song goes into the brutal reality of street life, addressing issues such as violence, territorial disputes and gang culture.
Snoop‘s tale provides insight into the difficulties experienced by those living in low-income neighborhoods, while also demonstrating his devotion to his roots and the experiences that shape his music.
8. Nuthin’ but a “G” Thang: “Compton and Long Beach together, now you know you in trouble.”
In “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang,” Snoop and Dr. Dre join forces to create a West Coast anthem that celebrates the unity between Compton and Long Beach. The lyrics highlight the powerful alliance between these two iconic cities, both of which have played an important role in the progression of West Coast hip hop. The song’s laid-back groove and catchy hook helped to popularize the G-funk sound and solidify the West Coast’s reputation as a hub for innovative and influential music in the world of hip hop.
9. 21 Jumpstreet: “Yeah, King Park was the location / And the bigga G, that was my destination / Lookin’ up to n**gas coming up before me / And LBC into my Eastside homies.”
“21 Jumpstreet” reflects on Snoop’s youth with lyrics about the experiences and influences that shaped him as an artist. The song’s references to “King Park” and the “Eastside homies” emphasize the value of community and the sense of belonging that Snoop discovered in his neighborhood. He shows his unshakable allegiance to the West Coast and the people who helped him rise to fame by acknowledging the impact his Eastside roots had in his development.
10. I Wanna Thank Me: “Used to be out West, but now you hear me / From the LBC around the room, let’s blow this smoke.”
“I Wanna Thank Me” is a mid-tempo track that serves as a tribute to Snoop’s accomplishments, hard work and perseverance throughout his long, distinguished career over the decades. The lyrics once again showcase Snoop’s pride in his roots and his rise to fame. The song serves as a reminder to fans to acknowledge their achievements and believe in themselves no matter what situation they may find themselves in.
11. Tha Shiznit: “I’m servin’ ’em, swervin’ in the coupe / The Lexus flexes from Long Beach to Texas.”
“Tha Shiznit” is an iconic track from Snoop’s debut album, Doggystyle, released in 1993. This song, like many other Snoop tracks, embodies the themes and experiences of his upbringing in Long Beach, California, and provides an insightful glimpse into the world that shaped him as a person. The lyrics are a raw portrayal of the gangsta lifestyle that he was a part of during his youth. The song’s catchy hooks, smooth flow and clever wordplay perfectly capture the essence of West Coast hip hop at the time.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
This holiday season, Walmart has the perfect toy for every kid on your shopping list
Below, we highlight some of our favorite toy brands that are sure to put a smile on your kid’s face.
Walmart Makers Studio creates waves at REVOLT WORLD
At the heart of REVOLT WORLD was Walmart Makers Studio, a space pulsating with artistic energy.
Mogul made | 'Moguls In The Making'
REVOLT presents this special look back at the first five years of Ally’s Moguls in the Making program, an entrepreneurial competition celebrating HBCU students and their innovative, community-driven business ideas.
Check out these REVOLT-approved gifts for the beloved music fan in your life
Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, this gift guide is full of sure-fire presents for your favorite music lover.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
Meet The Semifinalists | 'Shoot Your Shot'
Get to know our semifinalists a little better. Learn what motivated them to shoot their shot, as well as how they describe their personality, and sound.
The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Walmart's Makers Studio at REVOLT WORLD transformed passion into progress
Take a look inside the Makers Studio presented by Walmart at REVOLT WORLD, a space where Black creators could hone in on their brand and see it come to life.
Fly Guy DC highlighted HBCU students' passion and pride at REVOLT WORLD
Walmart supports HBCU students and encourages them to be Black & Unlimited. Fly Guy DC talked to a few at REVOLT WORLD about how being an HBCU student has changed their lives.
Walmart's Opportunity Center at REVOLT WORLD empowered HBCU students
Fly Guy DC taps in with REVOLT WORLD attendees to learn what the Opportunity Center, presented by Walmart, means to them and their futures.
The Auditions | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The competition begins at REVOLT WORLD as rising rappers, singers, and musicians line up to audition for their spot on the main stage. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Walmart brings in heavy-hitters for Black and Unlimited Tour panel
REVOLT is continuing its impactful partnership with Walmart by teaming up to showcase Black creatives at HBCUs all-across America. The panel consisted of three experienced, accomplished Black HBCU alumni: Actor and media personality Terrence J, entertainment attorney John T. Rose, and actress and “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy-Rue McCullough.
DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"
In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!
11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to
Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.
11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game
T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.
15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice
From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more.
Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today
Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!
8 athletes who played in multiple professional sports leagues
From Heisman winners in the NBA to Olympic gold medalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we have compiled a list of those athletically gifted enough to achieve success at the highest level in multiple arenas.
16 best hip hop video games of all time
From Def Jam: Vendetta, Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style, DJ Hero and more, we list our favorite hip hop videos games of all time. Did yours make the cut?