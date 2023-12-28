After more than a decade behind bars, B.G. is now in the midst of a crash course on how the internet can turn a rumor on its head. On Wednesday (Dec. 27), the New Orleans legend called into “Pop Austin Media” to address recent allegations of snitching, which were sparked by media personalities 1090 Jake and Wack 100.

“At first, I was feeling some type of way, but the n**gas whose opinion matter reached out to me, you know what I’m saying?” B.G. said to host TTE Notti. “I’ve been paying attention to this internet, right, and this internet a fool, ya heard me? This s**t a beast. You know, the internet undefeated and truth don’t need no cosigner.”

He continued, “So once I talked to my real jail n**gas who reached out to me, and they heard about it, and then the n**gas on the streets that I know standing on business, they like, ‘Don’t even pay that s**t no point. N**gas just trying to use your light to pull them out the darkness.’ What’s understood don’t need to be explained.”