Photo: Marcus Ingram / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.23.2023

If there’s one thing we know about Boosie BadAzz, it’s that the Baton Rouge native is very opinionated. On Monday (Feb. 20), he announced he was pulling the plug on a joint project he and T.I. were planning to release after finding out some news he didn’t agree with.

The decision stemmed from a 2020 confession when the “Whatever You Like” artist claimed he previously snitched on a dead cousin. Boosie couldn’t seem to come to terms that his fellow rapper was possibly working with the police. “With the T.I. situation, if he did that, you a f**king rat, too. I don’t spare no-muthaf**kin-body. Because if you doing anything wrong and you cooperate with law enforcement to get you out of trouble, that means you’re cooperating. That means you’re a rat,” the “Wipe Me Down” hitmaker told Vlad TV during an interview earlier this week. He also added that he was conflicted about the situation: “But I’ma tell you like this, when I saw that, I think T.I. f**king lying. I think he went up there and got to fucking talking. You think something happened at 17, 18 years old, right? How vocal he is. You gon’ hold that in all them damn times? All this damn time, for 20-something years, you gon’ hold that in and it finally came out?”

Boosie felt that the timing of the bombshell was off. “And then I was like, ‘Why the f**k he say that when we got an album finna come out? It ruined everything,” he said. Luckily for the “Set It Off” artist, it seems T.I. didn’t really mean it. After catching wind of the interview, the Atlanta rapper revised his story while speaking to Trap News Networx: “It came from a conversation that my partner and I were having. That conversation was, ‘Hey bro, if me and you catch a case together and I die before you, it’s mine.’ He was like, ‘Nah, I can’t do that.’ [I said], ‘Yes you can. It’s mine. Why can’t you? I don’t understand it.’ He said, ‘Nah, I can’t do it.’ You know what I mean? He said, ‘I can’t really say nothing about anybody who do, but I can’t do it.'”

T.I. continued to clarify, by saying, “So off of that conversation, I created a set of circumstances. You know what I mean? And I thought that the embellishment was clear when I said I talked to my cousin and he told me…” He didn’t end there, in a social media post, he wrote, in part, “Idk if it’s you or ya ‘OG Uncle’ that needs to see it… but I GOT MY PAPERWORK ready to show!!!” with a clip of Boosie’s original interview. We hope the two Southern entertainers can find a resolution and put out songs the fans deserve.

See T.I.’s response below.

Boosie
Boosie Badazz
Lil Boosie
Rap
T.I.

