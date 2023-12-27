Earlier this month, Flo Milli unveiled two versions of her latest single, “Never Lose Me,” one of which featured an appearance from Lil Yachty. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), she delivered a remix of the infectious number with Bryson Tiller, who added to the lovers tune with a fun, raunchy verse of his own.

“I’m sliding in, got one hand on her c**chie, sticky, no biggie, it’s juicy, thinking she dreaming, she figure it’s Lucy, we filming a flick, ain’t no cupid, twist on the d**k like she fidget the Rubik’s, as soon as we pull up, we hit the jacuzzi, till we take this s**t to the room, bustin her back, aye, get in that s**t with no rubber, yea, p**sy like butter, I’m coming right back…”

“Never Lose Me” is expected to appear on Flo Milli’s debut studio LP, Fine Ho, Stay, a continuation of the well-received mixtapes Ho, why is you here ? and You Still Here, Ho ? The single follows a slew of loose drops from the Alabama talent, including “Anything Flows,” “Fruit Loop,” “Hot Box,” “Chocolate Rain,” and “BGC.”

As REVOLT previously reported, the XXL Freshman alum looks to shed all alternate egos for her upcoming album, which will allow fans to see her at her most vulnerable.

“Going forward, I feel like you’re just going to get deeper,” Flo Milli told Rolling Stone. “I’m unfolding different parts of me that people didn’t know because I feel like a lot of people have tried to put me in a box of being like one specific way. I feel like when I introduced myself to the world, it was at a certain phase in my life, and I feel like we [are] always changing. That’s what we [are] here to do.”

Press play on the Bryson Tiller-assisted version of “Never Lose Me” below.