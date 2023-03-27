Photo: Cover art for Flo Milli’s ‘You Still Here, Ho ? (Extended)’ album
By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

After building up her momentum for several years, Flo Milli officially dropped her debut album, You Still Here, Ho?, back in July 2022. The project was equipped with 15 records, two bonus tracks, features from Babyface Ray and Rico Nasty, and a narration by Tiffany “New York” Pollard. So far, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying visuals for cuts like “Big Steppa” and “No Face.”

Over the weekend, the Alabama-born talent returned with a shiny new upgraded version of the LP. The extended edition of You Still Here, Ho ? includes a remix of the fan-favorite “Bed Time” track featuring Monaleo and Gloss Up. She also added some of her early 2023 releases like “Nasty Dancer” and “Conceited (Remix),” the latter of which boasted a new verse from Lola Brooke:

“Pump your brakes, b**ch, ’cause this our weekend, how you feelin’ today, Lo? I woke up conceited/ Still a hood b**ch, catchin’ dudes out in Niemans, no discounts for the LV sneezers/ Doin’ what I want, damn right, can’t stop me, cop me, block me ’cause I ain’t let ’em hop me, steady in his feelings when I catch another body/ Gotta be s**ttin’ me, you know I’m cocky, I be on what I’m on, no cap”

In a previous interview, the “In The Party” rapper spoke about the rollout strategy for You Still Here, Ho ?, which was inspired by Black reality television. “[My manager] noticed that I liked reality TV, and when I was doing TikToks, I’d remake reality TV moments, so we took that idea from that. I picked all the shows I grew up watching. Most of those moments, I kind of knew off the back of my head, so it was easy creating them,” she said.

Be sure to press play on Flo Milli’s brand new extended version of You Still Here, Ho ? down below.

Ray Vaughn recruits London Monét for "Plot Twist"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

Tyler, The Creator returns with new visual for "DOGTOOTH"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

EST Gee heats things up in new "KADAS SONG" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

RV and Headie One reunite for "Guilty" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

Latto hits cruise control in "777 Radio" trailer and taps Chlöe Bailey as her first guest

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

IDK and Rich The Kid join forces for new "850" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Roddy Ricch and Kodak Black join Internet Money for "I Remember"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

City Girls' JT shows love to Ciara as she praises the "Da Girls" anthem

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

TDE's CEO raises hopes for a new Black Hippy release: "They owe y'all an album or EP"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Jermaine Dupri addresses people discrediting him over his remarks about creating "106 & Park"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

White anchor's use of Snoop Dogg's "Fo shizzle, my nizzle" has social media rolling

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Swizz Beatz says there's no chance 50 Cent and Lil Wayne are battling each other on Verzuz

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Joe Budden doubles down on calling Michael B. Jordan corny but denies there's beef

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.25.2023

JAY-Z's net worth has soared to $2.5 billion according to new 'Forbes' report

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023
