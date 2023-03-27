After building up her momentum for several years, Flo Milli officially dropped her debut album, You Still Here, Ho?, back in July 2022. The project was equipped with 15 records, two bonus tracks, features from Babyface Ray and Rico Nasty, and a narration by Tiffany “New York” Pollard. So far, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying visuals for cuts like “Big Steppa” and “No Face.”

Over the weekend, the Alabama-born talent returned with a shiny new upgraded version of the LP. The extended edition of You Still Here, Ho ? includes a remix of the fan-favorite “Bed Time” track featuring Monaleo and Gloss Up. She also added some of her early 2023 releases like “Nasty Dancer” and “Conceited (Remix),” the latter of which boasted a new verse from Lola Brooke:

“Pump your brakes, b**ch, ’cause this our weekend, how you feelin’ today, Lo? I woke up conceited/ Still a hood b**ch, catchin’ dudes out in Niemans, no discounts for the LV sneezers/ Doin’ what I want, damn right, can’t stop me, cop me, block me ’cause I ain’t let ’em hop me, steady in his feelings when I catch another body/ Gotta be s**ttin’ me, you know I’m cocky, I be on what I’m on, no cap”

In a previous interview, the “In The Party” rapper spoke about the rollout strategy for You Still Here, Ho ?, which was inspired by Black reality television. “[My manager] noticed that I liked reality TV, and when I was doing TikToks, I’d remake reality TV moments, so we took that idea from that. I picked all the shows I grew up watching. Most of those moments, I kind of knew off the back of my head, so it was easy creating them,” she said.

Be sure to press play on Flo Milli’s brand new extended version of You Still Here, Ho ? down below.