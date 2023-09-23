Flo Milli is a self-proclaimed underdog in the rap game, but she is anything but a charity case. The 23-year-old’s star has been on the rise for the past five years with the help of releases like “In The Party,” “Beef (FloMix),” and “Flo Milli,” where she paid tribute to Lil Wayne.

This fall, she is slated to release her next LP, Fine Ho, Stay, which serves as the third and final installment in a trilogy that includes Ho, Why Is You Here? and You Still Here, Ho? To say that she is leaning into her confidence would be an understatement of her tenacity, which is helping to fuel her career’s upward trajectory.

“Ever since I was younger, I’ve always been sure of myself,” she told Rolling Stone in a new feature that touched on her upcoming project and more. “Even sometimes when I wasn’t, I still came off like I was. I always been a lit b**ch. Some people have that star quality, and people would try to make me feel like I shouldn’t have been shining like that. But all that did was make me stronger,” she noted.

Elsewhere in the interview, the rising talent addressed critics who claim she is underrated due to colorism. “They want me to be insecure about my skin tone, which is never going to happen. I want people to understand everybody does not hate themselves,” said Flo when explaining a past tweet regarding the “tired narrative.” She continued, “I was also telling them to stop using my name to degrade other people. I want y’all to support me, but don’t try to bring another woman down in the process because that don’t make me feel good.”

Next month, Flo will kick off her “Thanks For Coming Here, Ho Tour” with special guest Maiya The Don. The two artists previously collaborated on “Conceited (Remix)” and “Anything Flows.” The multi-city trek will take them to 16 cities, from San Francisco, CA to Dallas, TX, in the span of two months. In an industry where beef is almost expected, the Alabama native has instead opted to embrace her peers, especially other female artists such as Latto and, most recently, Ice Spice.