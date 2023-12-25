Earlier this morning (Dec. 25), CW29 reported that a fire severely damaged Beyoncé‘s childhood home in Houston. Located in the Riverside Terrace neighborhood, the residence was quickly tended to by the city’s fire department, who managed to extinguish the flames within 10 minutes. Thankfully, there were no injuries, as the home’s current occupants — a couple and their 2 small children — were able to self-evacuate prior to the authorities’ arrival. As of now, there is no word on what caused the fire.

In 2022, 107.3 KISS FM revealed that the sizable brick house was built in 1946 and was purchased by Beyonce’s parents, Mathew and Tina Knowles, in 1982, when the Destiny’s Child alum was around one year old. According to a former listing, the three-bedroom, three-bath home boasts about 3,000 square feet of living space with original hardwood floors, a granite and stainless-steel kitchen, a fireplace in the living room and a third-floor loft.