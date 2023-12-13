Photo: Carol Lee Rose/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  12.13.2023

On Tuesday (Dec. 12), Variety reported that Mathew Knowles‘ memoir, “Racism From the Eyes of a Child,” will be turned into both a feature film and television series. Released in 2017, said book centered on the the music manager’s upbringing in pre-civil rights Alabama.

“‘RFEC’ is a personal reflection on racism in America through a childhood lived through the country’s most separate past,” read its official synopsis. “Growing up during the burgeoning civil rights movement, music mogul Mathew Knowles experienced one of many firsts, from integrating all-white schools in the south, up through the corporate, and later music, world. Knowles examines the backdrop of discrimination by tracing his family’s roots from post-slavery up through the civil rights era on into the present racial climate.”

Partnering with Say Unkel Entertainment, the aforementioned film will cover the first half of the literary piece, which will recount pivotal moments in Knowles’ life, including being burned with a cattle prod and being arrested four times in one day. It will also detail how monumental figures like Martin Luther King Jr., Albert Turner, and Ralph Abernathy helped to shape Knowles into the man he is today.

As REVOLT previously reported, Knowles revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he still serves as manager for Destiny’s Child, of which his daughter, Beyoncé, is an original member. On the possibility of the iconic group creating another body of work, he stated, “It’s a decision that the ladies would have to make… I think the fans will be just overjoyed, overwhelmed. And hopefully they do one last time in their career. Hopefully they give us one last album. Who knows? You never know. You never say it can’t happen. Because this is entertainment. A lot of things can happen.”

He also spoke on being “extremely grateful” for Destiny’s Child‘s success. “They work so hard for their dreams to come true,” he added. “So you can only have gratitude. And that’s what I have.”

