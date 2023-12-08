Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  12.08.2023

A woman was taken into custody after officials said that she attempted to set Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s childhood residence on fire.

On Thursday (Dec. 7), authorities were looking into why the individual, who was identified as 26-year-old Laneisha Shantrice Henderson, descended upon the iconic location, which sits in Atlanta‘s Sweet Auburn neighborhood, and proceeded to pour gasoline on the porch and front door. Thankfully, two Utah tourists noticed the action and engaged with her before off-duty police officers could restrain her. Henderson has since been charged with attempted arson and interference with government property.

“Tonight, an unfortunate incident occurred at the birth home of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as an individual attempted to set fire to this historic property,” read a statement from The King Center on the incident that took place. “Fortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful thanks to the brave intervention of good samaritans and the quick response of law enforcement.”

It continued, “We thank the Atlanta Police Department, the Atlanta Fire Department, the National Park Service and Mayor Andre Dickens for leading the efforts to ensure the safety of our cherished national landmark and its adjacent neighbors. Our prayers are with the individual who allegedly committed this criminal act.”

Atlanta Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerry DeBerry confirmed to the New York Times that the house did not receive any damage thanks to the passersby. “If the witnesses hadn’t been here and interrupted what she was doing, it could have been a matter of seconds before the house was engulfed in flames,” he said. “It was really about the timing and the witnesses being in the right place at the right time.”
King Jr. lived at the 501 Auburn Avenue NE location for the first 12 years of his life with his parents, grandparents, siblings and other family members. While it’s currently closed for renovations until 2025, the federal government-owned property has provided park ranger-led tours for all visitors.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Sergio Brown pleads not guilty to first-degree murder charges in death of mother

By Jon Powell
  /  12.07.2023

LeBron James speaks out after deadly University of Nevada, Las Vegas mass shooting

By Jon Powell
  /  12.07.2023

Michael Jackson’s first-ever studio recording is getting a limited digital release

By Jon Powell
  /  12.06.2023

Young Dolph's fiancée Mia Jaye says their two kids are honoring his legacy with streetwear

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.02.2023

Inmate claims attacking Derek Chauvin was symbolic of the Black Lives Matter movement

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.02.2023

Offset says Tyler, The Creator's advice led him to Michael Jackson-inspired persona

By Jon Powell
  /  11.29.2023

Busta Rhymes reflects on Chris Lighty's passing in new interview: "That was my brother"

By Jon Powell
  /  11.27.2023

Minnesota attorney general speaks on Derek Chauvin being the "target of violence" after prison stabbing

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.25.2023

Compton renames street after late rapper Eazy-E

By Jon Powell
  /  11.23.2023

Chaka Zulu cleared of murder charges in 2022 shooting

By Jon Powell
  /  11.23.2023

3-year-old boy fatally shoots his 2-year-old brother after finding gun in mother's purse

By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.20.2023

Case against ex-officer involved in fatal Breonna Taylor raid ends in mistrial

By Jon Powell
  /  11.17.2023

Manhunt underway for teen wanted in Texas flea market shooting that killed a 10-year-old and injured four others

By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.14.2023

Mia Jaye demands Young Dolph shooting suspects face harsh sentencing ahead of trial

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.12.2023

Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle inspired her eldest son’s interest in finances

By Aria Bell
  /  11.06.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Sergio Brown pleads not guilty to first-degree murder charges in death of mother

By Jon Powell
  /  12.07.2023

LeBron James speaks out after deadly University of Nevada, Las Vegas mass shooting

By Jon Powell
  /  12.07.2023

Michael Jackson’s first-ever studio recording is getting a limited digital release

By Jon Powell
  /  12.06.2023

Young Dolph's fiancée Mia Jaye says their two kids are honoring his legacy with streetwear

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.02.2023

Inmate claims attacking Derek Chauvin was symbolic of the Black Lives Matter movement

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.02.2023

Offset says Tyler, The Creator's advice led him to Michael Jackson-inspired persona

By Jon Powell
  /  11.29.2023

Busta Rhymes reflects on Chris Lighty's passing in new interview: "That was my brother"

By Jon Powell
  /  11.27.2023

Minnesota attorney general speaks on Derek Chauvin being the "target of violence" after prison stabbing

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.25.2023

Compton renames street after late rapper Eazy-E

By Jon Powell
  /  11.23.2023

Chaka Zulu cleared of murder charges in 2022 shooting

By Jon Powell
  /  11.23.2023

3-year-old boy fatally shoots his 2-year-old brother after finding gun in mother's purse

By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.20.2023

Case against ex-officer involved in fatal Breonna Taylor raid ends in mistrial

By Jon Powell
  /  11.17.2023

Manhunt underway for teen wanted in Texas flea market shooting that killed a 10-year-old and injured four others

By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.14.2023

Mia Jaye demands Young Dolph shooting suspects face harsh sentencing ahead of trial

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.12.2023

Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle inspired her eldest son’s interest in finances

By Aria Bell
  /  11.06.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

Walmart has the home essentials for everyone on your holiday shopping list

Below, our gift guide highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds for anyone in need of a home refresh.

By REVOLT
  /  11.24.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

5 things you need to know about the 2023 Billboard Music Awards

“REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy Rue counts down the top five moments from the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, including surprising wins, historic firsts, and dope performances. Sponsored by Amazon.

By REVOLT
  /  11.20.2023
REVOLT WORLD

The Auditions | 'Shoot Your Shot'

The competition begins at REVOLT WORLD as rising rappers, singers, and musicians line up to audition for their spot on the main stage. Brought to you by McDonald’s.

By REVOLT
  /  11.28.2023
Bet On Black

Dig In & Drink Up | 'Bet on Black'

In this new episode of ‘Bet on Black,’ food and beverage take center stage as aspiring Black entrepreneurs from It’s Seasoned, Black Farmer Box, and Moors Brewing Co. present their business ideas to judges with mentorship from Melissa Butler. Watch here!

By REVOLT
  /  11.15.2023
Watch

Walmart brings in heavy-hitters for Black and Unlimited Tour panel

REVOLT is continuing its impactful partnership with Walmart by teaming up to showcase Black creatives at HBCUs all-across America. The panel consisted of three experienced, accomplished Black HBCU alumni: Actor and media personality Terrence J, entertainment attorney John T. Rose, and actress and “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy-Rue McCullough.

By REVOLT
  /  11.30.2023
Watch

Walmart's Makers Studio at REVOLT WORLD transformed passion into progress

Take a look inside the Makers Studio presented by Walmart at REVOLT WORLD, a space where Black creators could hone in on their brand and see it come to life.

By REVOLT
  /  12.04.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Dr. Jaqueline Echols' mission to cure environmental racism

The health of a community can often be traced to the health of the environment that surrounds it. In Atlanta, a woman named Dr. Jaqueline Echols has dedicated her life to helping ensure that people in economically underserved communities have clean rivers – for better health and for the joy of outdoor recreational space.

By REVOLT
  /  12.01.2023
Watch

Walmart's Opportunity Center at REVOLT WORLD empowered HBCU students

Fly Guy DC taps in with REVOLT WORLD attendees to learn what the Opportunity Center, presented by Walmart, means to them and their futures.

By REVOLT
  /  12.04.2023
REVOLT WORLD

Meet The Semifinalists | 'Shoot Your Shot'

Get to know our semifinalists a little better. Learn what motivated them to shoot their shot, as well as how they describe their personality, and sound.

By REVOLT
  /  12.05.2023
Bet On Black

The $200,000 goes to… | 'Bet on Black'

In the season finale of “Bet on Black,” special guest judge Ray J joins as the finalists take the main stage to show they have what it takes to win the $200,000 grand prize; Melissa Butler and Eunique Jones Gibson mentor. Presented by Target.

By REVOLT
  /  12.04.2023
Bet On Black

So Phresh, so clean | 'Bet on Black'

There’s only one round left as the last few founders – Terra-Tory, Phreshly, and ConditionHER – pitch to the “Bet on Black” judges for their chance in the finals and winning the grand prize; Eunique Jones Gibson mentors. Watch here!

By REVOLT
  /  12.04.2023
REVOLT WORLD

Fly Guy DC highlighted HBCU students' passion and pride at REVOLT WORLD

Walmart supports HBCU students and encourages them to be Black & Unlimited. Fly Guy DC talked to a few at REVOLT WORLD about how being an HBCU student has changed their lives.

By REVOLT
  /  12.05.2023
Maconomics

Investing in stocks in a recession | 'Maconomics'

Host Ross Mac provides useful advice for preparing your personal finances in the event of a recession. He emphasizes the importance of budgeting properly, building an emergency fund, and maintaining discipline when investing.

By REVOLT
  /  11.21.2023
Interest

16 best hip hop video games of all time

From Def Jam: Vendetta, Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style, DJ Hero and more, we list our favorite hip hop videos games of all time. Did yours make the cut? 

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.06.2023
Interviews

DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"

In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  11.28.2023
Interest

17 rappers named after food to make you crave their music

Here’s a list of rappers who are named after food. Enjoy — or shall we say, “Bon appetit”? 

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  11.21.2023
Interest

Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?

From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here! 

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  11.13.2023
Interest

11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game

T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.

By Veracia Ankrah
  /  11.29.2023
Interest

17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics

The artist has remained remarkably consistent in her song lyrics about making money, telling off haters and feeling liberated since her debut.

By Sherdell Baker
  /  11.07.2023
Interest

27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions

The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!

By Payton Wilson
  /  11.08.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes