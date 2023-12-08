A woman was taken into custody after officials said that she attempted to set Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s childhood residence on fire.

On Thursday (Dec. 7), authorities were looking into why the individual, who was identified as 26-year-old Laneisha Shantrice Henderson, descended upon the iconic location, which sits in Atlanta‘s Sweet Auburn neighborhood, and proceeded to pour gasoline on the porch and front door. Thankfully, two Utah tourists noticed the action and engaged with her before off-duty police officers could restrain her. Henderson has since been charged with attempted arson and interference with government property.

“Tonight, an unfortunate incident occurred at the birth home of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as an individual attempted to set fire to this historic property,” read a statement from The King Center on the incident that took place. “Fortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful thanks to the brave intervention of good samaritans and the quick response of law enforcement.”