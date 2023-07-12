Like the “Cranes in the Sky” singer, Aqua’s character was from Texas, which Bailon-Houghton thought made Solange perfect for the role. “[Aqua] has the Texas accent, the hot sauce,” the former 3LW member noted. “It was supposed to be Solange, and originally she was supposed to be the cast member, and at the last minute, for whatever reason, ended up not doing the film.”

The role went to Williams, who portrayed Aqua in all three trilogy movies. Recently, Bailon-Houghton shared that she is interested in doing a reboot of the franchise. To “E! News” in February, Raven-Symoné said she would team up with her 38-year-old former co-star for a Cheetah Girls project “in a heartbeat.”

“That’s why we did ‘Raven’s Home.’ That’s why we’re here,” the “No More” songstress told the entertainment outlet. “That’s why any time she’s doing something, I’m down, and I know she’s the same for me. And I think that there’s a wonderful thing to just encapsulate something and let it live. We are in the era of reboot, honey. We love a reboot. We hate when they ruin it.”

Raven-Symoné added, “And we can’t ruin The Cheetah Girls. They can’t ruin it. So if there was anything, and I’m trying to be honest, I’ll say this to your face. I’m not trying to act that much anymore. I want to direct. But if there was something that we did together, it would be us, and you would be surprised — it would smash.”