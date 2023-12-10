Forget what you’ve heard about RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ making its way to streaming services because the rumors could not be any further from the truth. Promotional materials for the concert documentary state that the film is only in theaters. However, that has not stopped hopeful viewers, as well as those who have already watched the film, from thinking that it was licensed to Roku.
Beyoncé’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, shut down the false claims on Instagram on Saturday (Dec. 9). “RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ is ONLY playing in movie theaters worldwide. The comments that the film will play on Roku are categorically false,” she wrote before elaborating on the news that not all of the BeyHive may have been privy to otherwise.
Noel-Schure added, “Check out RENAISSANCE in theaters until the end of 2023,” as she directed social media users to Beyoncefilm.com, where tickets can be purchased for showtimes at AMC Theaters.
She reminded fans that the clock is ticking on the project’s time on the silver screen, with the film only available for viewing on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. That means that from today (Dec. 10), there are only 12 more days for first-time viewers and returning audience members to revel in the making of the unprecedented showcase of cozy opulence by the icon.
According to Variety, the intimate look into her global trek, the making of her seventh studio album and Beyoncé’s fiercely guarded family life have raked in $28 million in domestic ticket sales since its Dec. 1 debut. It held the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening week but currently sits at No. 5.
Last week, the entertainer expressed in an Instagram post that the creative endeavor “was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because of the short turn around time. I practically slept in the edit, color and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly.” She also expressed gratitude to her legion of supporters.
In 2019, Beyoncé released Homecoming, an in-depth look at the making of her 2018 Coachella performance, exclusively on Netflix. Years prior, she made her directorial debut with Life Is But A Dream, a documentary which aired on HBO in 2013 and gave viewers the most unveiled look into her life as a wife, new mother and artist.
