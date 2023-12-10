Forget what you’ve heard about RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ making its way to streaming services because the rumors could not be any further from the truth. Promotional materials for the concert documentary state that the film is only in theaters. However, that has not stopped hopeful viewers, as well as those who have already watched the film, from thinking that it was licensed to Roku.

Beyoncé’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, shut down the false claims on Instagram on Saturday (Dec. 9). “RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ is ONLY playing in movie theaters worldwide. The comments that the film will play on Roku are categorically false,” she wrote before elaborating on the news that not all of the BeyHive may have been privy to otherwise.

Noel-Schure added, “Check out RENAISSANCE in theaters until the end of 2023,” as she directed social media users to Beyoncefilm.com, where tickets can be purchased for showtimes at AMC Theaters.

She reminded fans that the clock is ticking on the project’s time on the silver screen, with the film only available for viewing on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. That means that from today (Dec. 10), there are only 12 more days for first-time viewers and returning audience members to revel in the making of the unprecedented showcase of cozy opulence by the icon.