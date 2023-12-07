On Wednesday (Dec. 6), Beyoncé took to social media to share a message of appreciation to all who supported her latest film, RENAISSANCE, which chronicled the production of the Houston star’s recent world tour. Viewers were also provided with a deeper look into the creation of Beyoncé’s seventh studio LP of the same name, which went on to become a massive commercial success across the globe.
“I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film. I just can’t thank all of you enough for your support,” she said in an Instagram post that also boasted a recap video of the documentary’s London premiere. “It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because of the short turnaround time. I practically slept in the edit, color and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly. But it was so worth all the grind.”
Beyoncé continued, “I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews! I love seeing everyone all dressed up in their most opulent [looks] in the theaters. The mute challenges still happening, even in the theater! Y’all are cracking me up. Please keep that energy going. I can’t wait to see what else y’all do.” The chart-topping icon also stated how proud she was to launch the film on World AIDS Day in honor of her Uncle Johnny.
As REVOLT previously reported, RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ made about $11 million on its opening day and more than $22 million over the initial weekend, which effectively earned it a No. 1 spot at the box office. It also holds an impressive 100 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
