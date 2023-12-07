On Wednesday (Dec. 6), Beyoncé took to social media to share a message of appreciation to all who supported her latest film, RENAISSANCE, which chronicled the production of the Houston star’s recent world tour. Viewers were also provided with a deeper look into the creation of Beyoncé’s seventh studio LP of the same name, which went on to become a massive commercial success across the globe.

“I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film. I just can’t thank all of you enough for your support,” she said in an Instagram post that also boasted a recap video of the documentary’s London premiere. “It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because of the short turnaround time. I practically slept in the edit, color and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly. But it was so worth all the grind.”