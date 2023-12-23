Nicki Minaj clarifies comments criticizing the lack of female rappers with an elite pen
Minaj says there are plenty of female peers who inspire her and that any criticism is aimed at artists she doesn’t like.
Nicki Minaj is not tiptoeing around the fact that when it comes to female rappers who have the power of the pen, she is among the top. With the release of her new album, Pink Friday 2, she reveled in the opportunity to remind people of her caliber of lyricism, and without saying names, she also made it clear that some of her peers pale in comparison.
In a new Patreon-exclusive sit-down with Joe Budden, she doubled down on declaring that new artists’ undoing is that they take rap as a game. When asked if people expect female emcees to write and execute their own raps at a high level, she half-jokingly stated, “No, not prior to December 8, 2023,” which is the day her latest project was released.
“There’s a lot of female rappers that I really, really, really, actually love, like, as an artist and as a person. And what I don’t want this to turn into, even though I like being funny and stuff, I don’t want this to turn into bashing female rappers, to be honest. There’s girls I like as a friend too, so I don’t want to make it seem like that ‘cause people always make it seem like I’m serious,” she continued.
New acts such as Sexyy Red, Ice Spice, Coi Leray and others have landed a collaboration with the “Last Time I Saw You” artist. “It’s female rappers right now that are even inspiring me, you know what I’m saying. Like, I hear bars and I’m like, ‘Oh, whoa.’ So, let me make sure I say that. And even [with] the delivery and cadence, and flows, I be like, ‘Whoa,’ know what I’m saying,” said Minaj.
The Queens rapper would go on to clarify that when she does come at the necks of her peers, more often than not, the outrage from spectators and fan bases is a case of hit dogs hollering. “When I say stuff about rappers or female rappers, I’m not talking about the female rappers that I f**k with and that’s just the truth, and I’m keeping it all the way real… It’s just talking s**t, like, if you a female rapper I don’t f**k with, this shot’s for you.”
The new LP topped the Billboard 200 chart its first week and sold more than 200,000 units. Earlier this month, she confirmed plans to release a documentary leading up to her March tour kick off.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Ghetts and Skrapz team up for "Twin Sisters" visual
Trending
This holiday season, Walmart has the perfect toy for every kid on your shopping list
Below, we highlight some of our favorite toy brands that are sure to put a smile on your kid’s face.
Check out these REVOLT-approved gifts for the beloved music fan in your life
Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, this gift guide is full of sure-fire presents for your favorite music lover.
Mogul made | 'Moguls In The Making'
REVOLT presents this special look back at the first five years of Ally’s Moguls in the Making program, an entrepreneurial competition celebrating HBCU students and their innovative, community-driven business ideas.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Meet The Semifinalists | 'Shoot Your Shot'
Get to know our semifinalists a little better. Learn what motivated them to shoot their shot, as well as how they describe their personality, and sound.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today
Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!
15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice
From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more.
11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game
T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.
DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"
In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!
11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire
The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.
8 athletes who played in multiple professional sports leagues
From Heisman winners in the NBA to Olympic gold medalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we have compiled a list of those athletically gifted enough to achieve success at the highest level in multiple arenas.
8 athletes who reached billionaire status
From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.
11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s
From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!
11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to
Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.