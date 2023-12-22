Nicki Minaj joins in as fans debate her best album: "It’s not easy"

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It sold a whopping 228,000 album-equivalent units, with 92,000 in pure sales.

Today (Dec. 22), the Barbz hopped on Twitter to rank their favorites from her discography. One user wrote, “Don’t whack me, okay? This is my opinion: Pink Friday 2 is the ONLY album I can play [from] start to finish. No skips, the features on the other albums are nice, but the level of maturity and growth on this album is incomparable.”

Another chimed in, “[The Pinkprint] literally had ‘All Things Go,’ ‘Win Again,’ ‘The Crying Game,’ ‘FAVORITE’ and [so] many other great classics. Don’t disrespect it!”

“To me, [Pink Friday 2] has the best sequencing and is the best she ever blended her different genres on one album… Some people might feel [The Pinkprint] is too moody, or Queen wasn’t fun enough,” one person expressed. Minaj eventually responded, saying that the project doesn’t compare to her latest LP, adding, “And [people] forget that I have so many different [people] to please. It’s not easy.”

Check out the debate below.

Don’t whack me okay. This is my opinion #PinkFriday2 is the ONLY album I can play start to finish. No skips , the features on the other albums are nice but the level of maturity and growth on this album is incomparable. I have my picks from every album but this album is HARD TO… — 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐞 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@PinkZolanski) December 22, 2023

And ppl forget that I have so many different ppl to please. It’s not easy.🎀 https://t.co/IzkLYDtCBO — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 22, 2023

Needle is RIGHT TF THERE TOO!!!! NECK & FKNG NECK. and that’s pink Friday. See how you knew to go to a DIFF ALBUM to compare NEEDLE????? Mmmmhmmmm https://t.co/BT8uJOPke2 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 22, 2023

Not when Roman Reloaded is right there https://t.co/XlVRelXD7M — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 22, 2023

Citizens of Gag City are currently fighting in the streets as they debate over Nicki Minaj’s best album. pic.twitter.com/E5GZGubdRn — 𝕁𝕒𝕨𝕒𝕕 (@JAWAD_PF2) December 22, 2023

I didn’t even peep. Wow. You are right babe. Ima send you 1K. What a very dumb fkng thing to do. You clocked in, clocked it & now you can clock out 😛♥️🎀😘 https://t.co/orsKvpywD8 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 22, 2023

Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 initially debuted with 22 songs featured on it. Lil Wayne, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert and J. Cole were among some of the high-profile guest appearances. Additionally, “Barbie Dangerous,” “FTCU” and “Everybody” rose as previously unheard fan favorites.

The Trinidadian rapper put out the deluxe this past Friday (Dec. 15) with two new tracks. It contained “Beep Beep (Remix)” featuring 50 Cent and the Monica and Keyshia Cole-assisted “Love Me Enough.”

Minaj is set to begin her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” in March 2024. It’ll kick off in Oakland, California before making stops in major cities such as Las Vegas, Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia and New York.