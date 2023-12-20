Check out Bas' latest visual for "Dr. O'blivion"
The infectious cut can be found on ‘We Only Talk About Real S**t When We’re F**ked Up.’
Today (Dec. 20), Bas dropped off a new visual for “Dr. O’blivion,” the latest single from We Only Talk About Real S**t When We’re F**ked Up. Produced by J. Cole and Galimatias, the multilayered track centers on relationship baggage, dependency on vices, and more throughout.
“Weed and jealousy, ’42 Julio, Hennessy, hurry up, pour me up, war is love, what was us? Run it up, hold it up, like a trophy, make it feel so glorious, wait, broads I meet, I’m like, ‘Bro, they borin’ us,’ labor of love feels so laborious, all the good girls, they gone ’cause Gloria growin’ up, she don’t want none of this madness you come with…”
Directed by Aidan Tanner and Martin Wolfgang Klapperbein, the accompanying clip for “Dr. O’blivion” shows Bas alone in the desert. Multiple cars were passing by him, one of which contained a boy seemingly showing concern for the Dreamville talent’s welfare. Near the end, Bas hopped on the back of a pickup and rode out into the sunset.
We Only Talk About Real S**t When We’re F**ked Up was released last Friday (Dec. 15) with 17 songs and additional features from FKJ, Amaarae, AJ Tracey, A$AP Ferg, Adekunle Gold, and more. In an interview with HotNewHipHop, Bas explained the meaning behind the album’s intriguing concept, which largely spawned from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone’s routine, their social life, everything was kind of disrupted, and I just found us having these conversations that we had never had before, you know?” he said. “These are, like, guys I considered my friends for 20-plus years. Brothers, you know, like family, and they were expressing these things and I was expressing these things to them. I just was like, ‘Wow, this is just something meaningful, this is something relatable. This is something that I want to find a way to bring to an audience.'”
Press play on “Dr. O’blivion” below.
