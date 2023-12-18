On Friday (Dec. 15), Q Da Fool marked his return with Art of Ambition, which was led by the OT7 Quanny-assisted “Rich Droppaz.” The project consisted of 19 cuts with production provided by E-Major Unruly, LG The Producer, Cheecho, 100BangGuapo, and more.

Shortly after the mixtape’s arrival, Q Da Fool liberated a visual for another standout track titled “Driver” that saw him on rock star status in a strip club with his crew. “Designer, I mix it up, she got that sloppy top, b**ch got me sittin’ up,” he rapped in the Kiiru-directed clip.

Today (Dec. 18), he decided to drop off another single titled “Rite Ona Seat,” a collaboration alongside Selfpaid Savage that kept with the harder subject matter that Q Da Fool is known for. “Ride wit’ that 100 round right on the seat, I’m the one left n**gas dead on the street… I just made a honeybun in a week,” the DMV talent declared on the bass-heavy effort. A matching video for “Rite Ona Seat” came courtesy of Spill Visuals and showed the Roc Nation alum performing from different locations in his hometown.

After spending the first half of 2023 on a hiatus due to legal issues, Q Da Fool hit the ground running with June’s Home Detention, a 17-song offering with zero features. His momentum remained high after that release thanks to viral hits like “Spin Around,” “Every Summer,” “Prada,” and “Memory Lane.”

As REVOLT previously reported, the rising star made it clear that he doesn’t need a big machine to propel his movement forward. “People gotta understand this ain’t no major label behind this. I do everything myself,” he said during an “Off The Porch” appearance. “I put up the money myself. Me and my men, they helpin’ me, I got my team. It’s just us.”

Press play on Q Da Fool’s Art of Ambition project and aforementioned visuals below.