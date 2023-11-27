On Thursday (Nov. 23), Q Da Fool blessed the masses by dropping off two new songs with visuals to match. First, fans were treated to the Laf Da Don-produced “Strong,” which saw the DMV talent delivering real life tales on wax. “My n**ga was stronger than a b**ch, but he ain’t make it though / You know you done struck gold when you cut it up and n**ga take a fo’ / I done really been crossed out where it make a n**ga play a snake role,” he rapped in the Ben10 4K-directed clip.

Hours later, Q Da Fool kept the momentum going with “Welcome Back,” a clever flip of Mase’s 2004 hit of the same name. After sharing footage of his recent release from behind bars, the “Memory Lane” rapper visited a jeweler and more in the short video — also directed by Ben10 4K — before reciting his hard-hitting rhymes at a youth football game.

“I lost an ounce my first time cooking, but I bought it back / Oh, you the one that they just robbed, I heard you bought it back / My n**ga got his time back, then got stepped in his back / We walked the yard, talkin’ ’bout some broads, I prolly smoke a jack / I might just load up and go spend s**t in that Maybach / Your man got blown up, I ain’t stressed ’bout it, just laid back / These streets done turned a heart of gold to a heart of stone…”