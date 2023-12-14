Nicki Minaj has been the topic of discussion for the past few weeks. Last Friday (Dec. 8), her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, dropped. Today (Dec. 14), she appeared on internet personality Kai Cenat’s livestream, subsequently trending on social media.
While many of the remarks made about Minaj were largely supportive, her undeterred confidence prompted some rude comments. In light of the “Everybody” rapper’s recent virality, Justine Skye decided to chime in.
The singer cited Minaj’s lively personality as one of the contributing factors as to why so many young musicians look up to her. Skye broadened the topic by calling out people’s tendency to tear down women and men in the Black community.
“Nicki has always been animated and theatrical in her own way from day one. That’s how she [came] to be the icon we know today. That a lot of female artists get inspiration from today,” Skye tweeted. “Just because everyone loves to hyperfixate on a negative or false narrative and jump on a hate train doesn’t take away from the facts and accomplishments.”
She continued, “I hate how comfortable and quick our community is to join together in negativity toward successful Black women [and] men before lifting them up. Some of y’all are focused on the wrong thing and then wonder why the stereotypical path for a Black artist is when they blow up, they ‘forget their people’… This s**t is not easy… LIFE, that is.”
Nicki has always been animated and theatrical in her own way, from day one. That’s how she became to be the icon we know today. That a lot of female artist get inspiration from today. Just because everyone loves to hyper fixate on a negative or false narrative and jump on a hate…
— Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) December 14, 2023
Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 debuted with 22 tracks. It featured Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, and more. As previously reported by REVOLT, the project is currently on pace to land at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with roughly 200,000 album-equivalent units sold.
Its deluxe edition is set to hit streaming platforms on Friday (Dec. 15). “Beep Beep (Remix)” with 50 Cent and “Love Me Enough” featuring Monica and Keyshia Cole are two of the pre-release singles.
