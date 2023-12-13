Since its premiere in 2020, “No Sleeping In The Trophy Room” has rapidly grown to be a go-to platform for candid discussions with industry leaders who are all about the hustle. Carlos Del Valle, also known as Los Antonio, continues to share his journey of ambition and resilience as the host of the series.

By 2021, Antonio decided to take things a step further by having conversations outside of the typical workspace setup by chatting with WBO middleweight champion Edgar Berlanga in a boxing gym, followed by Ace Hood for a good workout. He even had a sit-down with Angela Yee, where they spoke about Coffee Uplifts People, Black entrepreneurship, and more.

Now, in its fourth season, which debuted in November 2023 with special guest Slim Jxmmi, the series promises to maintain its momentum. For the second episode of season four, Antonio welcomed singer-songwriter and actress Jordin Sparks to discuss overcoming industry obstacles and motherhood, among other topics. The next episode featured Gorilla Nems.

REVOLT caught up with Antonio to gain insight into what viewers can look forward to in the fourth season, his evolution as a host, and more. Check out our conversation below.

What’s new and exciting about this new season of “No Sleeping In The Trophy Room”?

What’s new and exciting about this season is the execution. We’re trying new things, like in the Slim Jxmmi episode, where I went on a two-mile run with him while asking questions. This is something I’ve always wanted to do because I have a deep passion for running and often have clear thoughts while running. I wanted to execute an interview in this setting to get that transparency.

I believe in the relationship between mind and motion, and the clarity of thoughts while in motion. It was exciting to do this with Slim Jxmmi. Overall, the angles in the active episodes, where we’re in the gym with Slim Jxmmi and Jordin Sparks, show us expanding on the active interview concept. These are some of the exciting things you’ll see in this fourth season.

Do you have any special guests that viewers can look forward to?

The guests for this four-episode offering include Slim Jxmmi from the platinum-selling group Rae Sremmurd, Jordin Sparks from “American Idol,” hip hop artist and entrepreneur Gorilla Nems, and fashion designer and entrepreneur David Weeks from Queens, New York.

How have you grown as a host of the show since its inception?

I’ve focused on improving over time. I’ve been honest with myself as a host, whether it’s how I segue conversations, respond to talent, or use hand gestures. As time goes on, I’m taking more note of how to move as a host, be present in the conversation, and be comfortable on screen while having fun. I’ve been sharpening my craft by watching episodes — almost like watching game film in sports.

It’s about becoming a better host, which improves the product. This involves working on myself, figuring out ways to make segments cooler, leveling up different portions of the show, and making it more interesting. I’m working on being a better host, producer, and writer for the show.

It’s not only about getting better as a host but also as an executive producer, a writer, and overall. I make sure I’m honest with myself and listen to those around me to level up every time people see the show.

What do you want fans to take away from this season?

I want them to feel motivated and uplifted. I jokingly say that “Trophy Room” is the green juice of content. We’re not about messy topics or clickbait; this is wholesome, motivating, and good-for-you content. I want people to learn from it and apply it to their own personal lives. I want them to know that we’re here to motivate and infuse health and wellness into the conversation.

I hope viewers feel empowered to step toward health or wellness, whether it’s things like the way Jordin Sparks talks about her diet or the way Slim Jxmmi discusses how fitness has helped his discipline. In other episodes, Nems talks about how sobriety helps him handle business and motivate others, and David Weeks speaks about the benefits of a vegan lifestyle. Mental health is also a key focus. I want viewers to be motivated, but also feel empowered to improve their physical and mental health, recognizing the real-life benefits.