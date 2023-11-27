S4 E1 | Slim Jxmmi
S4 E1 | Slim Jxmmi

00:30:52
No Sleeping In The Trophy Room
By REVOLT
  /  11.27.2023

Kicking off an all-new season of “No Sleeping In The Trophy Room,” Slim Jxmmi joins host Los Antonio to discuss Rae Sremmurd, his road to getting fit and so much more. Watch now!

