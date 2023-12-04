S4 E2 | Jordin Sparks
S4 E2 | Jordin Sparks

00:24:49
No Sleeping In The Trophy Room
By REVOLT
  /  12.04.2023

On this episode of “No Sleeping In The Trophy Room,” Los and Jordin Sparks workout while discussing auditioning for “American Idol,” growing up in Arizona, running the LA marathon, and so much more. Watch here.

No Sleeping In The Trophy Room
Jordin Sparks

