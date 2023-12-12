On Friday (Dec. 8), Tems marked her return with a new single titled “Not An Angel,” which she produced alongside Sarz. The track sees her breaking things off with a toxic lover while admitting that she isn’t perfect.

“I don’t need you lookin’ for me, all you did was give me nothin’, oh nah, overthinkin’ every mornin’, oh, take me out your life, life, ’cause I’m not an angel, I’m just a girl that knows the truth, and I couldn’t save you, you couldn’t see what I’ve been through, I’ll cut my losses in peace, I don’t need nothin’ else from you, ’cause I’m not an angel, I know I did all I could do…”

“Not An Angel” boasts a black-and-white visualizer that was directed by Nakato and Lemost. Keeping things simple, the clip shows Tems performing the track while laying on a mattress, sitting on a motorcycle, and more.

It’s been two years since the Nigerian talent released her sophomore EP, If Orange Was a Place, a five-track offering with a single assist from Brent Faiyaz. The project earned a top 10 placement on Billboard‘s World Albums and Heatseekers Albums charts. Since then, she continued to maintain her momentum via contributions to songs like Future’s “WAIT FOR U,” Beyoncé’s “MOVE,” and Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Tems spoke on her forthcoming debut album and how her only competition is herself. “I’m not competitive with other artists — nobody can compete with me. I mean, I’m an original; I birth children,” she said during an interview with “Ebro In The Morning” on HOT 97. “I’m just all about being truthful to myself. My music is for people that relate to it. So my music is coming from me, and my music is my outlet… Whether anybody listens to it or not, I have to release it. Whether it does well, whether it doesn’t do well, it’s none of my business, but I need to release it.”

Press play on “Not An Angel” below.