After a two-year hiatus, Tems dropped a new single titled “Me & U” today (Oct. 5). The release also came with a self-directed video.

“FIRST SINGLE IN TWO YEARS! ‘ME & U’ OUT EVERYWHERE. So incredibly grateful for all your support! LET’S GO,” the singer-songwriter announced on her social media platforms.

In the song, the musician dove deep into emotions while discussing love and yearning for connection. She sang, “For me to come out, it means that I’m at the door. I want to show you my world. Give me one break, I need faith. Faith to believe you, faith to receive you. Give me something; I love you. I don’t need nothing; you are my everything.”

In a recent conversation with Kendrick Lamar for Interview Magazine, Tems discussed the pressures of fame and being put in a box musically. “Everyone I asked for advice was like, ‘The only way you can do this is Afrobeats. It’s not that your music is bad; it’s just that it doesn’t fit in Nigeria. Nigerians don’t like this.’ And that’s not a lie, and it’s not a bad thing. But I felt in my heart that that’s okay. I’m okay with no one liking it. I just want to make this music.”

The Compton rapper replied, “I hear a lot of passion to the point I want to hear the album now.”

In October 2022, Tems was credited with co-writing Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The track snagged her an Oscar nomination in January. The nod added to her already impressive resume, which includes a Grammy win for contributing to Future’s “WAIT FOR U.”

Furthermore, “Me & U” marked Tems’ first solo release since her 2021 EP, If Orange Was A Place. She’s reportedly gearing up to unveil her studio debut album in the coming months.

The Nigerian artist already has a history of chart-topping hits. Her 2020 single “Free Mind” became the longest-running No. 1 song by a lead female artist on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart earlier this year. Moreover, her latest LP’s standout cut “Higher” was RIAA-certified gold on Oct. 4.