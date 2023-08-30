She continued, “And then, when I was 9 or 10, I started writing songs, but it wasn’t songs with choruses, it was just verses of things I was feeling. Then I fell into this deep hole of music obsession, and it was the only thing that made me feel alive. I can’t describe the feeling when I first got my first CD. It was a Destiny’s Child CD that was fake; it had 30 songs, and I learned them all.”

At one point, Lamar asked Tems about delving into genres like R&B at a time when many have tried to box her into styles synonymous with her nationality and culture. “Everyone I asked for advice was like, ‘The only way you can do this is Afrobeats. It’s not that your music is bad, it’s just that it doesn’t fit in Nigeria. Nigerians don’t like this,'” the “Free Mind” singer explained to her Compton peer. “I’m okay with no one liking it, I just want to make this music. I want to make music that makes me pull my heart out, and if I can’t do that, I don’t want anything. I would rather do that and be broke than compromise.”