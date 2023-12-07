Photo: Lisa Lake / Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  12.07.2023

Today (Dec. 7), Kenny Mason dropped off a new EP titled HIGHWAY 9, which is presumably a loose continuation of March’s 3 and June’s 6. The Atlanta star’s latest comes with three tracks and production from Coupe, Poison Thorn, 1Mind, Eugene Tsai and Tiggi.

Just prior to the release of HIGHWAY 9, Mason blessed his fans with a visual for the opening cut “FACTS,” which merges grunge-inspired vibes with reflective rhymes about the rapper’s Georgia upbringing.

“I would come down to the sun in Atlanta for summers, I run with that hammer, yeah / Runnin’ with scammers, tellin’ my mama the bundles of money werе random / Up and then stand up, my n**gas ain’t nothin’ to f**k with, they uppin’ on camеra, huh / Some of us turned into artists / Some of us just had to manage, yeah / Me? I been on the road for days, convincin’ the 20-year-olds to rage / As a way to control their anger / B**ch, I was made to control the space / Don’t call me the GOAT, they say that to every n**ga / Call me the pegasus…”

The accompanying clip for “FACTS” came courtesy of Michael B. Janey and, matching the EP’s overall concept, is mainly centered on Mason’s journey in an old-school vehicle. With the help of an unassuming woman, he can also be spotted engaging in some fraudulent activity with his crew.

It’s been a year since Mason liberated his most recent full-length effort, RUFFS, a well-received body of work that contained 16 songs and assists from Young Nudy, Amindi, DavidTheTragic and Jean Dawson. Since then, the RCA-signed artist kept his momentum going with loose drops like “INSANE” and spotlight-stealing appearances on songs like Paris Texas’ “DnD,” Dilip’s “Cola Coca,” TOBi’s “Flatline” and Denzel Curry’s “SKED.” Press play on both HIGHWAY 9 and the video for “FACTS” below.

