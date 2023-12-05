On Monday (Dec. 4), The Weeknd was announced as the headliner for the 2023 Fortnite Festival. In a short trailer, a masked version of the singer walks into a club before the scene switches to Fortnite’s virtual world, where he teases his animated set while wearing different outfits from his decorated career.

The upcoming appearance follows The Weeknd’s massive “After Hours Til Dawn Tour,” which kicked off back in July 2022 and hit up several cities in North America, Europe, and Latin America. Unfortunately, Australia and New Zealand dates were postponed earlier this month “due to unforeseen circumstances.” As REVOLT previously reported, said tour eventually became the highest-grossing ever for a Black artist, beating out a 20-year-old record previously set by the late Michael Jackson.

“The performances are mostly in the daytime, so I get to see the audience. It’s easier to connect with their eyes and feels a bit more intimate, so instead of a performance, it feels like more of a conversation with them,” The Weeknd explained to Variety about his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour.” “Every night, I’m changing up the set — I never do that, it’s usually very formulaic — so I’m spicing it up and going into deep, deep, deep cuts and older songs. I’ll rehearse it the day of, and if the band is down, we’ll just throw a mini-set in there.”

2022 also saw The Weeknd liberate his fifth studio LP, Dawn FM, which contained 16 songs and a couple of collaborations alongside Tyler, The Creator and Lil Wayne. An expanded Alternate World edition arrived a short time later with contributions from the likes of Swedish House Mafia, Summer Walker, Mike Dean, and KAYTRANADA.

Check out the trailer for Fortnite Festival below. The big event takes place on your preferred gaming platform this Saturday (Dec. 9).