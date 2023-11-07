On Monday (Nov. 6), it was revealed by Billboard that The Weeknd postponed upcoming dates for his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour.” “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we must reschedule the Australia/New Zealand tour,” said a statement shared by the singer’s representative. “New dates will be announced next year and current tickets will be valid for the new shows. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend the new dates. Deeply disappointed but can’t wait to be there with you!”

Live Nation also shared a message about the unfortunate news on the artist’s event page. “We understand fans will be disappointed and [we are] focused on working with The Weeknd to secure a new tour schedule. We will make a further announcement as soon as possible,” it read.

The Canadian chart-topper was set to head Down Under for 11 dates with stops planned for Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland. The first performance of that leg was scheduled for Nov. 20. Veteran DJ-producer Mike Dean and XO Records signee Chxrry22 were slated to provide support.

The “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” kicked off back in 2022 and brought The Weeknd to a wealth of cities in North America, Latin America, and Europe. Different records have been broken throughout its duration, including two at London Stadium for attendance and tickets sold. As previously reported by REVOLT, the yearlong run surpassed Michael Jackson’s 1987 “Bad Tour” as the highest-grossing ever for a Black artist.

The Weeknd spoke on his massive tour in an interview with Variety. “The performances are mostly in the daytime, so I get to see the audience. It’s easier to connect with their eyes and feels a bit more intimate, so instead of a performance, it feels like more of a conversation with them,” he explained. “Every night I’m changing up the set — I never do that, it’s usually very formulaic — so I’m spicing it up and going into deep, deep, deep cuts and older songs.”