Back in January, The Weeknd unveiled his highly anticipated album, Dawn FM. Today (July 5), legendary producer Mike Dean reaches back into the vault to reveal an official remix for one of the project’s standout tracks, “Starry Eyes.” The newly released edition shows off both The Weeknd and Dean’s strengths as the synth-heavy record complements Abel’s vocals:

I only met you in my dreams before, when I was young and alone in the world/ You were there when I needed someone, to call my girl and now you’re my reality and I wanna feel you close/ But you’re defeated, baby, broken, hurtin’, sufferin’ from a shattered soul, oh woah, a shattered soul/ Let me be there, let me be there for your heart, let me be there

I can be there ’til you’re whole, you weren’t touched by a man in so long ’cause the last time, it was way too strong/ Let me be there, let me be there for your heart/ Let me love you, let me love you like you need and I’ll make it/

In related news, Doja Cat previously unfortunately had to pull out of her spot on The Weeknd’s forthcoming “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” to focus on recovering after her tonsil surgery. Shortly afterwards, the new opening acts that will take her place were officially announced. The Weekend revealed to fans that they will now be able to enjoy performances by Snoh Aalegra, Kaytranada, and Mike Dean along specific stops on the 19-date journey. The tour kicks off this Friday (July 8) in his hometown of Toronto, CA.

“Excited to be opening for my brother @theweeknd with a solo synth set,” Dean captioned a picture of the tour poster.

Be sure to press play on Mike Dean’s official remix of “Starry Eyes” down below.