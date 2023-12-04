On Friday (Dec. 1), Morray dropped off a new track titled “No Excuses Freestyle,” a PhilGotAnother1-produced offering full of inspirational rhymes about pushing forward and avoiding those who leech onto your success. “Never excuses, only make a plan, never take a seat when it’s time to take a stand, n**gas scared to fly, but want to be there when you land, clear the runway, ain’t no more room where I am,” the North Carolina star sang on the hard-hitting cut.

“No Excuses Freestyle” came with a matching visual that was filmed by Rob Banks. Viewers can see Morray delivering his harmonies while playing the piano and catching an evening smoke on a rooftop with an incredible view.

It’s been two years since Morray liberated his debut project, Street Sermons, a critically acclaimed effort that was led by the runaway hit “Quicksand.” Since then, he’s continued his momentum with a string of well-received loose drops, including “Bad Situations,” “Never Fail” with Benny The Butcher, “Still Here” with Cordae, “Momma’s Love,” “Ticket,” and “Letter To Myself.” He also contributed to songs like J. Cole’s “​​m y . l i f e,” MO3’s “In My Blood,” Tyla Yaweh’s “Hands Up,” Derez De’Shon’s “All Them Days,” Macklemore’s “TAIL LIGHTS,” and Busta Rhymes’ “LEGEND.”

In an interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Morray admitted that he second-guessed the quality of his older music after the release of “Quicksand.”

“I was so nervous about them hearing my old s**t when ‘Quicksand’ came out,” he said. “I was nervous about n**gas hearing how I started. I don’t even have the songs that I really felt was my s**t anymore because I ain’t think they was gon’ like it, but I loved it and it made me feel something.”

Press play on “No Excuses Freestyle” below.