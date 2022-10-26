It’s been more than a year since Morray released his debut project Street Sermons, which contained a slew of successful singles — including the gold-certified hit single “Quicksand.” Since then, he’s continued to remain at the forefront of hip hop’s new generation with a wealth of loose cuts and collaborations, including “Mime,” “In My Blood” with MO3, “Bad Situations,” “All Them Days” with Derez De’Shon, “Never Fail” with Benny the Butcher, “Still Here” with Cordae, “Momma’s Love,” and “Ticket.” The North Carolinian star also joined the likes of Flo Milli, Coi Leray, 42 Dugg, Blxst, Toosii, Pooh Shiesty, and more as a member of XXL‘s 2021 Freshman Class.

Yesterday (Oct. 25), he returned with a new single titled “Letter To Myself,” an Andyr and SephGotTheWaves-produced offering that sees Morray addressing how much he and those around him have changed since becoming rich and famous:

“I got caught up in a character who really wasn’t me, I was lyin’ to my wife and gave her nothin’ but deceit, eyes on your paper but I decided to cheat, kids tellin’ me they missed me, I ain’t seen ’em in some weeks, I was spendin’ all my money like it grew on f**kin’ trees, wasn’t takin’ no advice, I was consumed by the greed, assassinatin’ my own character for the creed, I was down bad, now I’m up, I’m still down, not too late, still time to turn around, and be somebody new, the best version of you…”

In a past interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Morray admitted to being shy about the many songs that he created before “Quicksand” made landfall:

“I was so nervous about them hearing my old s**t when ‘Quicksand‘ came out. I said, ‘I don’t want nobody to say I went down,’ not thinking that…that was my start. I was nervous about n**gas hearing how I started…”

Press play on “Letter To Myself” below.