/ 03.24.2022
Hitmaker Morray makes an appearance on the “Big Facts” podcast to discuss adversity in his life, relationships, the music industry and more. Watch now!
Big Scarr talks meeting Gucci Mane, his cousin Pooh Shiesty and more | 'Big Facts'
On the latest episode of “Big Facts,” Memphis rapper and 1017‘s own Big Scarr discusses linking ...
Saucy Santana on his "Walk Em Like a Dog" hit and love for Yung Miami | 'Big Facts'
On a new episode of “Big Facts,” Saucy Santana talks “Walk Em Like a Dog,” ...
Kodak Black talks L.A. shooting incident and Jackboy controversy | 'Big Facts'
Fresh off the release of his new album Back For Everything, Kodak Black sits with the ...
Shekinah talks "The Crying Tour," relationships and more | 'Big Facts'
Shekinah returns to the “Big Facts” podcast to talk about “The Crying Tour,” relationships, controversial life ...