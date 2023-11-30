Bronny James has been cleared for a full return to basketball following his cardiac arrest during a preseason practice on July 24.

According to The Athletic, Bronny is set to resume exercising with the Trojans next week and could return to games shortly thereafter.

A statement from a James family spokesperson read, “Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball. Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after. The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight on!”

Just In: After recovering from a cardiac arrest in late July, USC freshman Bronny James has been cleared to make a full return to basketball. He will resume practice next week for Trojans and return to games soon after. Statement from James family spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/3aj490m6Fl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2023

Earlier this month, LeBron James commented on his son’s recovery. He stated, “Bronny is doing extremely well. He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. The successful surgery that he had… He’s on the up and up. It’s definitely a whirlwind and a lot of emotions for our family this summer, but the best thing we have is each other.”

LeBron gave an update on Bronny. Says everything is “on the up and up” and that they are hopeful he can play in game situations soon. pic.twitter.com/Byoqge3Z0z — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) November 7, 2023

Previously, a congenital heart defect was identified as the likely cause of Bronny’s cardiac arrest. Shareef O’Neal, the son of former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal, revealed that he spoke to the NCAA basketball star amid his recovery process. Having experienced his own health scare, the G League player told “Good Morning America,” “I sent him a message, and I just said, ‘Any questions you have, you can ask me. I can probably answer them for you.’”

Meanwhile, the USC Trojans had a mixed start to the season and are gearing up for a Pac-12 conference schedule beginning Dec. 28 against Oregon. USC previously beat Kansas State and Seton Hall but lost to Oklahoma and UC Irvine.