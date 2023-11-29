“I don’t go in with a concept,” Sampha said to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the creation process behind Lahai, which is titled after his middle name and his grandfather’s first name. “I just know I want to go into the studio and create something, so a lot of it comes from an intuitive place or a place of intuition. So I feel like it’s a snapshot of where I am. I feel like Process is a photo of that time, and this also feels like a bit of a sonic photo of where I am or where I was at. And I can see that, yeah, I have moved on a bit.”

He also spoke on how grief and loss are two major themes on the album. “I guess I was going through some once in a lifetime things, and losing someone who’s been with me for all my life, and going through that and having music as a canvas going through that time,” he explained. “So for me, it’s a beautiful document of even the tough things I was going through, or even the relationships or what me and my brothers went through, and I have that as a reminder.”

Check out Sampha’s “Tiny Desk Concert” performance below.