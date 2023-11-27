Back in October, German producer Wun Two announced PALERMO, his upcoming album with Conway The Machine. “It is mood music in a jugular vein, and I hope you will love this record as much as I do,” the beatsmith expressed on social media. “Our record requires only the simplest of equipment — an ordinary phonograph needle, a four-inch speaker and a .38 caliber revolver. Naturally, the record is long-playing, even though you may not be.”

Since then, fans were treated to two singles, “Brick by Brick” and “Montagna,” the latter of which features Goosebytheway. On Friday (Nov. 24), Wun Two dropped off another track titled “Cosca,” a smooth offering that sees Conway flexing his wealth and street knowledge on wax.

“Bro you got your strap, I got mines / We ’bout to spin on them n**gas, it’s that time / I ain’t goin’ for s**t, n**ga / F**k around, get a hole in your s**t, n**ga / F**k around and get a hole in your s**t, n**ga / And the b**ches know I’m the s**t, n**ga / They look at my neck, they know I’m a rich n**ga / Uh, plain-Jane Richard on the wrist, n**ga / A half a ticket for the whip, n**ga / I lose it all, I’ll get it back with my wrist, s**t / But goin’ broke, that thought don’t even exist in my mind…”

Back in September, Conway teamed up with 38 Spesh for Speshal Machinery, a 10-song effort with contributions from Elcamino, Lloyd Banks, Benny The Butcher, Emanny, Pharoahe Monch and Ché Noir. This year also saw the Griselda lyricist liberating Pain Provided Profit with Jae Skeese, Won’t He Do It and his Drumwork The Album compilation.

Press play on “Cosca” and check out the full tracklist for PALERMO, which arrives Dec. 22, below.