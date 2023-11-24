Today (Nov. 24), Snoop Dogg teamed up with gamma. to unveil a special edition of his debut album, Doggystyle, in celebration of its 30th anniversary. Fans can stream the updated release or purchase a black or clear vinyl containing 14 choice cuts from the original, including the Dr. Dre-produced “Gz Up, H**s Down,” which was absent from later copies of the LP due to issues with clearing an Isaac Hayes sample. There are also other color variants available at Walmart and Amazon.

“This month marks 30 years since the release of my debut album, Doggystyle, [and] I’m so blessed to still be here doin’ my thing,” Snoop said in a press release. “For the anniversary, I’m excited to release the album including the full OG tracklist from 1993. Thank you to all my loved ones and fans for riding with me all these years, and I look forward to the next 30. Love y’all!”