By Chris Malone Méndez
  04.20.2023

April 20 is a high holiday (no pun intended) for stoners around the world, one of the most famous among them being Snoop Dogg. The Death Row Records owner has capitalized on his love for cannabis over the years with ventures including his own line of products. To celebrate the day this year, the “Gin & Juice” rapper is giving fans a special throwback.

Death Row Records released a limited edition 4/20-themed vinyl box set of Snoop’s 1993 debut album, Doggystyle. The label partnered with music distributor Gamma to bring the vision to life. The record itself sports a gray smoke pattern that is sure to look like a swirling cloud of fun when played on a turntable. The box collection includes a 16-page booklet containing artwork for each track on the LP as well as special Death Row rolling papers. The artwork was created by artist Joe Cool, Snoop’s cousin who designed the original Doggystyle cover three decades ago.

“Happy 4/20 — the most important holiday of the year for us stoners,” the joint announcement between Gamma and Snoop read. “To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the legendary Doggystyle album, we’re dropping a box set of only (!!) 420 copies of very limited edition numbered vinyl on 4/20 at midnight.”

“It features never-seen-before artwork for every song on the album by the original illustrator Joe Cool, white smoke 180 gram vinyl, and limited edition Death Row rolling papers for you to roll up while listening to one of the most important hip hop albums of all time,” the caption continued. See everything included in the package below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by gamma. (@gammamedia)

Doggystyle: The 4/20 Vinyl Box Set sold out in 30 seconds. Fans who were lucky enough to snag the $105 treasure can expect it to ship by June 20.

Doggystyle celebrates its 30th birthday in 2023. To mark the momentous occasion, Snoop announced last fall that he and Dr. Dre — his Death Row labelmate and OG producer — are joining forces for a new project, Missionary, coming sometime this year.

