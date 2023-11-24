Today (Nov. 24), Tierra Whack‘s new documentary, Cypher, was made available on Hulu. The film offers a unique look into her rise to fame and success that takes a sudden and surprising turn before it comes to an end. The Andscape-backed project premiered during this past summer’s Tribeca Film Festival, where it won a U.S. Narrative Feature prize.

“Tierra Whack rose to fame rapping on a Philadelphia street for a YouTube channel,” the description for the film’s official trailer read. “Years later, while documenting her astronomical rise, questions arise about who is filming whom and whether being seen is a desirable and unavoidable part of fame.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Whack recently returned to music with her latest single “Chanel Pit,” which serves as an appetizer for her long-awaited sophomore LP. “My friends are like, ‘Yo, we want to hear you talk a little bit like, you know, just get on, like, show that Philly.’ So I did that for them.” she explained about the Nick Verruto-produced single to Andscape. The XXL Freshman alumn also provided some details about the aforementioned album.

“I am being blatantly honest on this… it’s no holding back,” she said. “I just hope somebody relates because these past couple years I’ve been through so much. It’s a blessing to be here today because I didn’t think I would be here.”

Whack continued, “I’m not gonna sugarcoat it. I’m just giving it to you. It’s my real life. Like, this is my art, so I’m sharing it with the world. It’ll be a big weight lifted off my shoulders, and I’m just giving my truth. It’s not like I’m faking this lifestyle or these lyrics. This is just me.”

If you missed it, you can check out the trailer for Cypher below. The film is exclusively available for streaming on Hulu.