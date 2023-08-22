Parents and guardians of students in Philadelphia’s school district are being offered money to transport their kids to school amid the bus driver shortage that’s been impacting the city.

According to the district’s website, the Parent Flat Rate Program will pay registered families $300 a month, which is $3,000 for the school year. They’re also offering $150 per month, which is $1,500 the school year, to parents and guardians that can only drop their child off in the morning.

The program’s description states, “The School District of Philadelphia has launched a program to provide a monthly payment to eligible parents who choose to opt out of District bus, van, or cab assignments and instead drive their child to and from school. All registered families will receive $300 per month ($3,000 for the school year) for transporting their child to and from school. We also offer the option for families to receive $150 per month ($1,500 for the school year) to transport their child to school in the morning but still utilize bus, van, or cab service in the afternoon.”

This is something that’s been going on for a few years. However, parents are now being forced to take advantage of this opportunity due to the bus driver shortages that were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This has been impacting many districts across the United States in recent years. “I think it’s significant because it can help the family,” district spokeswoman Monique Braxton told FOX 29. “Say that your children are attending a school that’s on your way to work; it’s a win-win.”

The news station reported that there are currently 210 bus drivers with 105 openings still available to help transport around 33,000 students. Full-time chauffeurs are being offered $21.58 an hour, which is about $45,000 a year.