On Tuesday (Nov. 7), Tierra Whack marked her official return to wax with “Chanel Pit,” which is produced by Nick Verruto and is filled with the creative, quirky rhymes that the Philly emcee is well-known for.

“Mosh pit smell like Chanel, yes, Microsoft, I’ma excel, nine, 10, 11, f**k 12, yes, your house lookin’ like a motel, yes, oh, I don’t play farewell, I don’t like to show you, might tell, yes, oh, what is that s**t I smell? Me, I am that s**t you smell, yes… n**gas actin’ like they don’t see you, but deep down, thеy really wanna be you, turn this h** to Resident Evil…”

“Chanel Pit” boasts a matching video that comes courtesy of Alex Lill. Keeping with eye-popping scenes from previous clips, viewers are able to watch her deliver bars while moving back and forth through a car wash sans a vehicle.

It’s been five years since Whack blessed the world with her debut studio LP, Whack World, which was comprised of 15 one-minute songs with matching videos. The project received critical acclaim for its unique approach to hip hop and music as a whole. Since then, the XXL Freshman alum liberated three interconnected EPs, Rap?, Pop?, and R&B?, and a slew of loose singles, including “Only Child,” “Peppers and Onions,” and “feel good.” Whack also contributed her special talents to songs like Flying Lotus’ “Yellow Belly,” Beyoncé’s “MY POWER,” Lil Yachty’s “T.D,” Alicia Keys’ “Me x 7,” and WILLOW’s “XTRA.”

In an interview with REVOLT, Whack was asked to describe her sound and approach to music. “I actually can’t pick a specific sound because I’m always just experimenting,” she explained. “It’s all about a mood I’m in or an emotion, like me trying to express an emotion.”

