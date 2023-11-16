On Tuesday (Nov. 14), Busta Rhymes took to Instagram to deliver a heartfelt message to a newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and fellow hip hop peer. “This is an appreciation post, a congratulatory post and an incredible acknowledgment that I think is absolutely necessary to be made right now,” he began in a short video. “I had to make the time to really big up my sister Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliott.”

He continued, “You are an icon, you are a genius, you are a brilliant mind, you are a source of one of my greatest inspirations. It’s beautiful that you have pulled from me as a source for great inspiration as well. I think we pull from each other so much, that’s why we call each other twin. There ain’t enough words that could truly describe how proud of you I am. How happy for you I am.”