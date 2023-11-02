Today (Nov. 2), “Good Morning America” aired an intimate sit-down with Missy Elliott, who is making history as the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. During the interview, anchor Robin Roberts asked the Virginia legend how it feels to be receiving the amazing honor.

“Words cannot describe. It just hasn’t clicked,” she said. “When you’re in the hip hop world, it seems so far out of reach… And it being the 50th year of hip hop, it’s layers. No matter what people tell you, the hip hop world is something special and unique.”

Elliott told a humorous story about how she once thought that she was related to another soon-to-be member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2023 class. “One of my cousins, they had the picture in a frame of Chaka Khan and the Jacksons. So for years, I thought they were my cousins,” she explained. “You know, I love Chaka, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson. To be even at a table with them is a blessing, past a blessing. It’s gotta be a bigger word for that.”