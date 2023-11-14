On Friday (Nov. 10), Lakeyah dropped off a hard-hitting single titled “No Hesitation,” her latest drop since August’s “In Da Club.” The Reuel StopPlaying-produced offering saw her delivering some of her most hard-hitting bars to date.

“I show these b**ches how to do it, I’m the demonstration / I don’t think she f**kin’ with me, so I’m never hatin’ / Ain’t no money in the text, it ain’t no conversation / I can havе that n**ga givin’ neck without no hesitation / Can’t no n**ga say they hit, but know my s**t amazin’ / I ridе his face then leave his a** without no explanation / That b**ch delusional, she ate it but we never dated…”

The booming cut came with a matching visual that was directed by 20K. The two-minute slip shows Lakeyah showing off a fleet of cars, catching vibes with her crew and more.

It’s been a couple of years since the Quality Control-signed talent liberated My Time (Gangsta Grillz: Special Edition), a DJ Drama-hosted mixtape with collaborations alongside Bankroll Freddie, Moneybagg Yo, Tee Grizzley and OG Parker. Since then, the XXL Freshman alumn kept her momentum with 2022’s No Pressure album series, which consisted of two volumes and appearances from Latto, Lucky Daye, Flo Milli, Icewear Vezzo and more.

In a feature on PopSugar, Lakeyah gave her thoughts on what she thinks the rap industry should look like in the coming times. “In a perfect world, the future of hip hop would be no men, all girls. Let’s just get them out the door,” she stated. “The perfect world [includes] female collaborations in the industry, for sure. More women taking over the spots that they deserve. More women CEOs having record labels. I would love to see that. All female tours, s**t like that.”

Press play on “No Hesitation” below.