Back in June, Lakeyah dropped off the EP No Pressure (Vol. 1), which contained five songs and a couple of assists from Latto and Layton Greene. Today (Sept. 23), the Quality Control talent expands on that release with No Pressure (Vol. 2), which includes the aforementioned EP and adds on five equally dope cuts. In addition, Vol. 2 boasts appearances from Gloss Up, Lucky Daye, Peezy, Icewear Vezzo, and Flo Milli, the last of whom appears on the opening track “Maneuver.” Produced by Heavy in the Chevy, MK Beats, and 4MADEDAT, the bass-heavy “Maneuver” sees the two artists getting to the money while stunting on their haters:

“Uh, what’s the maneuver? I just pulled up to go pick up a bag and I ride with a shooter, always knew my time was money, I went to go get me a watch from the jeweller, still can’t believe that these b**ches take time out they day to hate from a computer, hating a** h** she a loser, uh, what’s the maneuver? Touched down in your city they say that it’s litty, we pulling up to you, and you know that’s on my word, I just touched down, got them racks on me for sho’ feeling like I might blow up the night…”

In 2021, Lakeyah joined Flo Milli, 42 Dugg, Morray, Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, Blxst, and more as a member of XXL‘s Freshman class. That year also saw the Milwaukee talent liberating a trilogy of EPs — Love, Lakeyah, Movie Scene, and Big Timer — and the full-length body of work In Due Time. She also teamed up with DJ Drama for My Time (Gangsta Grillz: Special Edition), complete with 11 songs and contributions from Moneybagg Yo, Bankroll Freddie, Tee Grizzley, Tyga, and OG Parker. Press play on No Pressure (Vol. 2) below.