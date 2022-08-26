Back in June, Lakeyah dropped off her No Pressure Part 1 EP, a five-track body of work that saw assists from Latto and Layton Green. Today (Aug. 26), the Milwaukee-born rapper returns to present her follow-up single, “Real B**ch.” Equipped with an assist from fellow Quality Control signee Gloss Up, the new track showcases Lakeyah’s clever flow and fierce delivery:

First thing first (Huh?) I ain’t gotta f**k a rap n***a for a verse (Not at all) and I ain’t never let a n***a treat me for a purse/ So all you unemployed h**s, come and get this work (Work), you b**ches sleezy, this s**t way to easy/ City lil’ me, I’m puttin’ on like Jeezy (I’m puttin’ on), I ain’t asthmatic, but this spit game wheezy (Hah-hah)/ Put these rap h**s on the plate just to feed me, I’m getting greed

I’m big key (Yeah), I’m not sweet, I check h**s (Checker), steady shittin’ on thеse b**ches/ Your n***a want a taste, I give him wet nose, takin’ b**ches’ n***as, h** you lucky if you make it home/ I’ma, real b**ch (Real b**ch), don’t fall, f**k a n***a get paid, that’s cold (That’s cold)/ I don’t choose, bad b**ches get chose

Last year, Lakeyah teamed up with the legendary tastemaker DJ Drama for their collaboration project My Time (Gangsta Grillz: Special Edition). The 11-track effort includes additional appearances from names like Bankroll Freddie, OG Parker, Tyga, and Moneybagg Yo. She blessed her fans with consistent visuals since its release for cuts like “Shots Fired,” “Reason,” “Check” featuring Moneybagg Yo, and “313-414.”

Be sure to press play on Lakeyah’s brand new music video for “Real B**ch” featuring Gloss Up down below.