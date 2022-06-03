It’s been a little more than a year since Lakeyah released the well-received In Due Time, which came with 12 tracks and a couple of assists from Gucci Mane and Bleu. Some months after, she did team up with DJ Drama for the mixtape My Time (Gangsta Grillz: Special Edition), complete with collaborations alongside Tyga, Tee Grizzley, Bankroll Freddie, and more.

Today (June 3), the Quality Control talent keeps her momentum going with “Mind Yo Business,” a collaboration alongside fellow XXL Freshman alum Latto. Produced by Hitmaka, Cardiak, and Paul Cabbin, the hard-hitting cut sees the two emcees rapping about men who are clamoring for them, others who hate on them, getting to the money, and much more:

“Ooh, I love when they chase me, good luck if you tryna replace me, 220 on the dash like Stacy, and yeah, a nigga fine, but, he move too janky, got me fucked up, I don’t trust ’em, if he ain’t got more than me, I can’t fuck ’em, if he don’t got more than me, I duck ’em, pussy gon’ pop like a pea, I bust him, bad bitch gon’ shop, no gimmicks, brand new drop top, not rented, and every time a bitch start, I finish, if it ain’t money in the text, don’t send it…”

In a past interview with HotNewHipHop, Lakeyah spoke on what drew her to the QC movement:

“I watched so many interviews of the artists that were signed there. I remember they signed City Girls and Layton Greene — she used to do covers all the time on Instagram and she just kind of related to me in terms of going viral from Instagram and starting out with freestyles, and she had gotten signed to [QC] and I’m like, this is crazy.’”

With that, you can check out “Mind Yo Business” below.