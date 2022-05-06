Today (May 6), Lakeyah is “back and better than ever” with her brand new single “I Look Good.” The freshly released offering is a confidence-filled anthem that serves to show off her style and spirit just before her summertime takeover. The accompanying visual sees Lakeyah leading a workout decked out in all bright pink as raps to the camera with her charisma-filled bars:

He ain’t never seen a bitch this bad (This bad) forty-inch hair hang down to my ass (Down to my ass)/ Bitch like me need cash a hundred on the foreign, hundred more in my stash (I’ma need that bag)/ Dr. Miami, I body a bitch (Uh) flawless, Barbie a bitch (Barbiе)/ Don’t get me started, push start in this bitch (Vroom)

Audеmars all of my bitches, waving our wrists (Ice) Two hundred on the dash/ Nerd with the brain, he ahead of his class (Slurp) I come first, not last Chanel, not Coach

Last year, Lakeyah teamed up with the legendary tastemaker DJ Drama for their collaboration project My Time (Gangsta Grillz: Special Edition). The 11-track effort includes additional appearances from names like Bankroll Freddie, OG Parker, Tyga, and Moneybagg Yo. She has been blessing her fans with consistency through accompanying visuals like “Shots Fired,” “Reason,” “Check” featuring Moneybagg Yo, and “313-414.

Prior to this, Lakeyah unleashed her latest body of work In Due Time back in April and has been spoiling fans with consistency in terms of fly visuals. First leading with the lavish “Easy” video, then the Gucci Mane-assisted “Poppin’” cut, then “Too Much,” “Perfect” featuring Yung Bleu, she continued with “Young And Ratchet” and kept her momentum going to set up her stage perfectly for My Time to arrive.

Be sure to press play on “I Look Good” by Lakeyah down below.