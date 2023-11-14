On Monday (Nov. 13), Zane Lowe unveiled a new interview with The Kid LAROI, who is currently promoting his official debut LP, THE FIRST TIME. During the sit-down, the Australian star spoke on a variety of topics, including his mental health, how he deals with fame and working with the likes of Charlie Puth and Robert Glasper.

At one point, the Columbia Records-signed artist opened up about his emotionally charged tribute to Juice WRLD, “WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO?”

“I wanted to just capture how I was feeling. I mean, obviously that was the first step,” he said about the heartfelt single, which was first released back in April. “I think what comes with a lot of death and grief is obviously sadness, but anger as well. Not only just anger for the events of death, but anger towards yourself and regret of like, ‘D**n, I wish I had told this person this,’ or ‘D**n, I wish I did this differently.'”

He continued by breaking down his relationship with the late Chicago talent. “Juice and I, that was big bro, but I was 15 and he was 20… You’re kind of just happy to be there and move with the flow,” he explained. “There were times when I was a kid where I didn’t understand what Juice was going through… Sometimes it’d be like, ‘What’s going on with bro? Why is he feeling like this? Why [are] certain things happening?’ You don’t understand that.” He also stated that, now that he’s older and better equipped to deal with life issues, he wished he “were able to meet him now” to “provide some type of thing” for Juice WRLD.

Check out said interview and a full stream of THE FIRST TIME, which boasts appearances from Future, Central Cee, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and more below.