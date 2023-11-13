Lil Durk decided to draw inspiration from Lil Wayne for his latest drop. On Friday (Nov. 10), the Chicago star dropped off a new single titled “Smurk Carter,” a Chopsquad DJ-produced effort that contains some of the rapper’s most vivid street rhymes to date.

“You know, money and power got the trenches united, got some members indicted over money and violence, I was raised in the jungle with snakes, rats, and some lions, now the Pellys for winters, dope boys, and giants, daddy took over the streets, Larry Hoover was my age, when weed was so cheap, sellin’ drugs off MySpace, I’m a gangster at heart, could stop a war with my face, mama, I said I’m sorry for puttin’ you through the mind games, Only The Family the Navy…”