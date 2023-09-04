Back in August, Lil Durk took to Twitter to reveal his plans to connect with Sexyy Red on some new music. Said tweet sparked a humorous back-and-forth that confirmed a remix of the latter’s Hood Hottest Princess standout “Hellcat SRTs.”

Early this morning (Sept. 4), fans were treated to a short clip that showed Red and Durk filming a music video for the aforementioned collaboration. Viewers can see the duo showing off stacks of money while in a vehicle.

Hood Hottest Princess was released back in June with 11 songs and additional features from Nicki Minaj, Tay Keith, Juicy J, ATL Jacob, and Sukihana. Another track from the sophomore effort, “SkeeYee,” has since gone viral in clubs and professional sports locker rooms alike due to its infectious hook.