Three people broke into a car outside of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden’s Georgetown, Washington, D.C. home, causing Secret Service to open fire, according to reports.

A spokesperson revealed that the incident happened Sunday (Nov. 12) right before midnight. The agents, who were assigned to protect the 29-year-old, said that they saw the individuals break a window on the parked and unoccupied government vehicle. “During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck,” the spokesperson said. “The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units. There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service.”

Naomi is the daughter of Joe’s son Hunter Biden and his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, and works as a lawyer at the D.C. office of international law firm Arnold & Porter.

In related news, last month, U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas was carjacked by three armed attackers near the Capitol. “I was just coming into my place. Three guys came out of nowhere and they pointed guns at me. I do have a black belt, but I recognize when you got three, three guns — I looked at one with a gun and another with a gun, a third one behind me — So they said they wanted my car. I said, ‘Sure.’ You’ve got to keep calm under those situations. And then they took off,” he said in a statement to reporters after the incident.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department’s official website, the number of carjackings and car thefts has increased in the district this year. More than 863 carjacking offenses have been reported citywide, with 74 percent of them involving firearms. Over 100 arrests were made in total.